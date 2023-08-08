Nucleus Software Q1 - Result Miss, Confidence On AMC Led Traction Intact, Rerating On Cards: Dolat Capital
Nucleus eyes global expansion: lending and banking sectors targeted.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. reported 0.3% QoQ revenue growth (our estimate: 4.4%) at Rs 2.1 billion. normalisation of one-time retrospective effect led to modest growth in Q1.
Reported operating profit margin of 28.5% (down 987 bps QoQ) versus estimate of 34.7% led by higher employee expenses up 21% QoQ due to wage hike and higher employee base (1,832) and management expects cost same run rate going forward.
Nucleus Software's order book stood at Rs 7.6 billion (up 35% YoY, and 18% QoQ) of which product business, order book stood at Rs 6.9 billion and services business order book at Rs 695 million.
Order to revenue coverage stood at 107%.
Given its strong order book, near term AMC scale up opportunity, strong product potential and compelling valuations, we remain optimistic on the stock and maintain 'Buy' rating with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 1,350 (implies ~14 times on FY25E earnings).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Affle India Q1 Review - Strong Results, Confident Outlook On Developed Markets; Q3 Crucial: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.