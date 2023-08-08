Nucleus Software Q1 - Result Miss, Confidence On AMC Led Traction Intact, Rerating On Cards: Dolat Capital

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. reported 0.3% QoQ revenue growth (our estimate: 4.4%) at Rs 2.1 billion. normalisation of one-time retrospective effect led to modest growth in Q1.

Reported operating profit margin of 28.5% (down 987 bps QoQ) versus estimate of 34.7% led by higher employee expenses up 21% QoQ due to wage hike and higher employee base (1,832) and management expects cost same run rate going forward.

Nucleus Software's order book stood at Rs 7.6 billion (up 35% YoY, and 18% QoQ) of which product business, order book stood at Rs 6.9 billion and services business order book at Rs 695 million.

Order to revenue coverage stood at 107%.

Given its strong order book, near term AMC scale up opportunity, strong product potential and compelling valuations, we remain optimistic on the stock and maintain 'Buy' rating with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 1,350 (implies ~14 times on FY25E earnings).