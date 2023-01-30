NTPC Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance; Best Integrated Energy Play: ICICI Securities
Core earnings were robust backed by capacity addition and strong coal plant load factors.
ICICI Securities Report
NTPC Ltd. delivered a strong performance in Q3 FY23 with standalone / consolidated reported profit after tax at Rs 44.8 billion / Rs 48.5 billion (up 5.4% / up 4.9% YoY) and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 44.2 billion / Rs 48 billion (up 17.7% / up 16.6% YoY), respectively.
Main factors impacting the performance were:
strong core operational performance and addition of more than 3 giga watt capacity over the past 12 months,
reduction in fixed cost under recovery to Rs 5.5 billion by nine months-FY23-end (Rs 7.2 billion at H1 FY23-end; expected to reduce to Rs 2.5 billion by FY23-end),
higher plant load factor based incentives and
reduction in other income and profits from subsidiaries/joint ventures mainly due to lower LPS.
Core earnings were robust backed by capacity addition and strong coal plant load factors (up 121 bps YoY). More than 18 giga watt capacity is under construction; commissioning over the next two years is expected to take the group regulated equity to more than Rs 1.2 trillion. Monetisation of renewable energy platform (10-20% stake sale) is expected to conclude in FY23. Interim dividend of Rs 4.25/share has been announced.
