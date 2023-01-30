NTPC Q3 Results Review - Decent Quarter, Renewable Capacity Addition Key: ICICI Direct
NTPC expects capacity addition of 6810 mw in FY24E out of which capacity addition in renewable segment will be excess of 3000 mw.
ICICI Direct Report
NTPC Ltd. posted a decent set of numbers for Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased to Rs 41410.5.0 crore; higher than our estimate of Rs 35526.2 crore.
From an operational perspective, gross generation and energy sold was at 78.6 billion units and 72.9 BUs, which were lower than our estimates of 82 BUs and 76.4 BUs.
However, higher than expected tariff at Rs 5.5 per unit (expected at Rs 4.65/unit) led to a rise in revenues and cushion for the shortfall in gross generation for Q3 FY23.
NTPC as of Q3 FY23 has an installed and commercial capacity of 58269 mega watt each whereas group level capacity is at 70884 MW.
Plant load factors or load factor for Q3 FY23 were at 68.9% versus 67.7% in Q3 FY22. The same for the gas stations was at 3.4% for the quarter. The company received coal supplies to the tune of 54 million tonne out of which 1.6 mt was from imported sources.
