NTPC, DCB Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits Q3 Reviews: HDFC Securities

DCB Bank Ltd. - Opex continues to hold back return on asset accretion

DCB Bank’s Q3 FY23 earnings beat our estimates, on the back of strong loan growth (up 19% YoY), net interest margin expansion (14 bps QoQ), and moderate credit costs (60 bps - annualised). While gross slippages remained elevated at 5.3%, healthy upgrades and recoveries led to a 27 bps sequential improvement in gross non performing asset, at 3.6%.

Stressed book (net non-performing asset plus restructured book) continues to remain sticky at ~7% of loans; however, management expects it to taper off in the next couple of quarters, led by healthy collection efficiencies and a granular secured loan book (~95%).