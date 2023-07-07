NRB Bearings - Recovery To Sustain: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Domestic and exports to drive growth:

We believe with strong traction with export clients, we expect markets to deliver 15% YoY growth in FY24 whereas domestic markets are expected to grow by 10% YoY led by recovery in two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segment. Hence, we expect revenues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% over FY23-FY25E to Rs 1308 crore.

Margins improvement to boost profit after tax compound annual growth rate at 24% over FY23-FY25E:

FY23 was a tale of two half wherein H1 FY23 saw margins falling to 10% given sharp rise in prices of key input i.e., steel and the lag at which the same was passed on to orignal equipment manufacturer's. However, in Q4 FY23, the price hikes got fully implemeted the same reflected in significant improvement in margins which rose to 20.5% in the same period.

Going ahead, with no major volatility expected in steel prices, double digit growth in export markets we expect margins to improve to 16.7% and 17.6% in FY24E and FY25E respectively.

Double digit topline growth coupled with margin expansion and controlled finance costs will lead to profit after tax CAGR of 24% over FY23-FY25E.