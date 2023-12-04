November Auto Wholesales - All Segments Down, As Expected; M&HCV Numbers Are Slightly Weak: ICICI Securities
Mahindra & Mahindra reported 32% YoY growth in PV volume at ~40,000 units as against October volume of ~44,000 units.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Reports
With part of festive season falling in November this year versus fully in October 2022, both private vehicle and two wheeler players have reported strong double-digit year on year domestic growth, although declined month on month, as expected.
However, in medium and heavy commercial vehicles, volume dipped month-on-month by ~20% despite November being a seasonally strong month.
Tractor wholesales grew ~5-6% YoY driven by the ongoing harvest season. In domestic two wheeler, barring Royal Enfield (down 5% month-on-month), volume of the rest was down ~15% or more to normalise inventory.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. wholesales were down 17% month-on-month at 164000 units due to production holidays on account of Diwali and inventory management.
We expect destocking-led lower wholesales to persist and impact absolute volume and growth for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers until January 2024.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.