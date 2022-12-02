November Auto Sales - Demand Momentum Continues Post Festive Season: Motilal Oswal
Dispatches for passenger, commercial vehicles for Nov were in line, while two-wheelers were below estimates, tractors above est.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dispatches for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles for November were in line, while two-wheelers were below estimates. On the other hand, tractors were above estimates. Miss in two-wheelers was largely attributed to weak exports and inventory correction post festive season.
Easing of chip shortages, coupled with healthy demand sentiments, is driving PV volumes. Despite inventory correction, tractor wholesales grew 11% YoY. We expect tractor demand outlook for H2 FY23 to remain positive, led by a healthy rabi season outlook, though the high base of Q4 will taper growth.
PV/tractors/three-wheeler volumes grew 26%/11%/8% YoY, respectively, while two-wheelers remained flat YoY. In CVs, medium and heavy commercial vehicle grew 25% YoY, but light commercial vehicle declined 14%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.