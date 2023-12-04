November Auto Retail Sales - Two-Wheelers Shine; Rest Unfazed By Diwali Driven Demand: ICICI Securities
M&M/Tata Motors gain share at cost of Hyundai/Kia; Hero MotoCorp gain in two-wheelers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Domestic two wheeler retails in November 2023 (2.2 million units) were up ~50% month on month /21% YoY, after being range bound at 1.3-1.5 million for the last ten months. E-two wheeler retails improved, +22% month-on-month to ~91000 units versus CY23 to-date’s mean of ~71000 units.
Multiple players are slated to launch sub-Rs 100000/unit on-road priced E-two wheeler models in the next two-three months, driving this segment up quickly. Passenger vehicles were at ~0.36 million units, flattish month-on-month/up ~20% YoY, with rising SUV volumes amid continued weakness in entry-level hatchbacks.
ICE three wheeler continued to grow rapidly, up ~32% YoY at ~55000 units. Tractor sales were lower at ~62000 units (down 21% YoY/flat month-on-month) in the crucial harvesting month.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles were up ~15% YoY, though down 10% month-on-month, implying the need for a close watch on retail numbers in the upcoming seasonally strong months.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.