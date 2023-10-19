Non-Life Premiums Regain Momentum In September After Stumbling In August; Health, Motor Dominate: CareEdge
The non-life insurance industry reported a premium of Rs 29,476.3 crore in September 2023, rising sharply by 29.1%.
CareEdge Research Report
The non-life insurance industry reported a premium of Rs 29,476.3 crore in September 2023, rising sharply by 29.1%, regaining the growth path after a drop in August 2023.
It had grown by 2.7% in September 2022. This increase can be attributed to the substantial roll-up of crop insurance premiums for the month along with the growth in health and motor insurance segments.
Meanwhile, for H1 FY24, the industry has continued to report double-digit growth. This growth has been sustained primarily by the health and motor insurance segments.
However, compared to the last year, the growth was marginally subdued due to a fall in the year-to-date crop insurance, liability, and marine segments and as the fire segment continued to report subpar performance compared to last year. Interestingly, public sector premiums have now reduced to approximately a third of the aggregate premium.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
General Insurance - Premium Growth Driven By Group Health, Motor Third Party Segment In Sep: Motilal Oswal
