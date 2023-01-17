Non-Life Insurance Sustains Double-Digit Growth In December: CareEdge

General Insurers’ December 2022 numbers were up by 13.5%, compared to an increase of 4.2% in December 2021, while for year-to-date-FY23, the growth which has been driven by the group health and motor segments, has been nearly 1.7 times that was witnessed last year.

Standalone private health insurers continued their growth path as December 2022 numbers reached Rs 2,307.7 crore up sequentially from Rs 2,026.3 crore in November 2022, and up from Rs 1,880.1 crore in December 2021.

This monthly growth of 22.7% was significantly slower than the 41.9% reported in December 2021. Meanwhile, the year-to-date-FY23 growth rate too was slower in the current year versus last year.

The slowing was on account of the normalised growth in the government and retail health schemes in the current year, while last year, the same had posted significant growth.

Specialised insurers posted an increase of 15.7% in December 2022 compared to a rise of 27% in December 2021, meanwhile the year-to-date numbers have remained mostly flat as the fall in the participation in crop insurance by a few private sector general insurance companies offset the increase of other companies.