Non-Life Insurance Premium Continues Growth Push, Jumps 20% In February On Demand In Motor, Health: CareEdge
General insurance industry reported double-digit growth in the month of Feb, continuing FY23 trend except for a blip in Sep-22.
CareEdge Research Report
The non-life insurance industry reported double-digit growth for the month of February 2023, continuing the FY23 trend except for a blip in September 2022.
The industry reported a premium of Rs 19,876.4 crore for February 2023, a 20% growth YoY.
In year-to-date FY23, the industry has grown by 16.9%, compared to 11% in the same period last year.
This growth has continued to be driven by health (especially the group segment), and motor insurance.
Our estimate that the Indian non-life insurance market would grow by ~13-15% over the medium term. The health insurance segment to continue to grow at around 15-18% reaching the Rs 1 lakh crore mark and motor insurance premiums would grow at 11.5%-13.5% crossing Rs 85,000 crore in FY24.
The growth would be driven by popularity of health insurance products/schemes, growing demand for motor insurance (third party and owner damage) products due to post-covid rising demand for personal mobility space leading to a shift in vehicle ownership patterns, expected rise in per capita / disposable income levels, a greater volume of transactions under segments such as fire, marine, export credit, customised products especially in motor and health insurance and gradual introduction of new products.
