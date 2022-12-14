Non-Life Insurance Maintains Double-Digit Growth In Nov With Group Health, Motor As Key Drivers: CareEdge

The non-life insurance industry has maintained its strong FY23 journey driven by the health and motor segments supported by enabling regulations.

Despite a higher base and lower growth rates compared to FY22, the health segment is anticipated to witness continued demand amid increased awareness post-Covid and rationalisation of discounts.

The long-term growth of motor insurance would be driven by growth in the automotive industry, which would boost the motor insurance market and increase penetration amongst the uninsured vehicles on road.

Further, with the easing out of the pandemic’s impact and higher investment yields, sector profitability is anticipated to improve as the loss ratio of health sector moderates.

However, inflation and slowdown in the economy continue as risks to the growth in the sector.