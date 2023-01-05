Non Lending Q3 Results Preview - A Steady Quarter Across Capital Market, General Insurance, MF: Motilal Oswal
Long-term growth potential of the non-lending financials given their broader themes of financialisation, digitization of savings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Capital market activity in India accelerated during Q3 FY23 across most parameters (volumes, orders, etc.), barring client additions. Volumes in future and option – following a weak Oct-Nov-22 – bounced back in Dec-22, though cash volumes remained muted. Commodity option volumes remained strong. However, lower net interest income on margin trading facility book for brokers is likely to result in QoQ decline in profits for brokers.
The general insurance industry’s growth momentum also picked up in Q3 FY23 with 20% YoY cumulative gross written premium growth for Oct-22 and Nov-22. The health segment reported a strong cumulative growth of 35% YoY for the same period primarily backed by 48% YoY growth in group health.
Motor segment too grew strongly at 12.5%/13.8% in Oct/Nov-22, respectively.
The health claim ratios are likely to improve as well due to decline in the number of claims.
Mutual fund assets under management activity for the industry declined marginally in Oct-22 but gathered pace in Nov-22.
While systematic investment plan volumes and positive mark-to-market led to a higher share of equity in industry AUM, debt AUM continued to decline on large outflows.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
NBFCs Q3 Results Preview - In A Healthy Zone, Except For The Visible NIM Compression: Motilal Oswal
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
IT Services Q3 Results Preview - Seasonality-Led Slower Demand To Hurt Growth: Motilal Oswal
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Oil & Gas Q3 Preview - Operationally Strong Results Likely: Prabhudas Lilladher
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
BFSI Q3 Results Preview - Improving Credit Growth, NIM Trajectory To Aid Profitability: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.