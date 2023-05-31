NOCIL Q4 Results Update-Outlook Uncertain As Challenges Persist: Prabhudas Lilladher

Sequential volume recovery of 26% QoQ is encouraging, however aggressive pricing adopted by Chinese competition remains a key concern.

Management expects volumes to improve in fiscal 2024, however, refrained from giving any guidance due to prevailing uncertainties.

We downward revise our fiscal 2024, 2025 earnings per share estimates by 16%,13%, respectively, and downgrade to ‘Hold’ from Accumulate with revised target price of Rs 210 from Rs240 based on 18 times FY25 EPS of Rs 11.5, factoring in uncertain pricing environment posing risk to spreads.

Chinese competition getting aggressive on prices for want of local (Chinese) demand to absorb their capacities, does not augur too well as China forms about 75% of global rubber chemicals production.

Despite near term challenges, NOCIL remains well placed over medium to long term led by domestic tyre industry capex, China plus one strategy as global customers look for security of supplies, sufficient capacity headroom enabling demand improvement and net cash balance sheet of Rs 2.3 billion and healthy FCF generation of Rs.5.6 billion over FY23-25.

While company’s capex announcement is awaited, management is also evaluating its entry into adjacencies and newer chemistries.