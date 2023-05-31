NOCIL Q4 Results Review - Global Macro Environment Still Remains A Challenge: Motilal Oswal
NOCIL Q4 Results Review - Global Macro Environment Still Remains A Challenge: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
NOCIL reported a 13% beat on our absolute EBITDA estimate with EBITDA/kg at INR35.6/kg, up 6% QoQ, with realization declining 4% QoQ (at INR285/kg, down 15% YoY). Sales volumes increased 26% QoQ to 13.8tmt, primarily driven by the recovery of export volumes, leading to an overall uptick in volumes during the quarter.
The company achieved its highest quarterly volumes and revenue in 1QFY23. However, as global demand slowdown started to kick in from 2Q, the company’s performance started to decline. Despite a decrease in volumes, the increase in product prices helped mitigate the impact in FY23. Subsequently, the share of exports to total revenues decreased to 31% in FY23 from 36% in FY22. Due to the sluggish demand in China, there has been an influx of additional volumes into the international market at significantly reduced prices.
Inflationary pressures and fear of recession still persist with the management focusing on growing its volumes, maintaining EBITDA/kg and increasing wallet share to navigate the global macro uncertainties. According to the management, the outlook of domestic tyre companies remains robust, with the industry expected to grow ~10% annually over the next several years.
Optimal capacity utilization for its expanded capacity is uncertain and would go beyond FY24, given the uncertain global macro environment (earlier guidance of full utilization by Sep’23). Given the subdued performance in FY23 and the longer-than-expected duration for capacity ramp-up, we cut our EBITDA/ EPS guidance for FY24 by 15%/ 17% and by 11%/ 12% for FY25. We expect EBITDA/kg to be at INR48 for FY24 and at INR51 for FY25.
The stock is trading at 17x FY25E EPS of INR12.7 and 10x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We expect the return ratios to be stable at 10-12% in FY24-25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR255.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner