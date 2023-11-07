Nocil Q2 Results Review - Uncertain Outlook; Lack Of Guidance On Optimum Utilisation: Motilal Oswal

Nocil Ltd. Ebitda/kg stood at Rs 34.3 in Q2 FY24, down 34% YoY, in line with our estimate. However, sales volumes increased 9% YoY to 12.9 tmt. Management believes that there could be some positive volume growth in FY24. Realisation was up at Rs 273/kg, down 17% YoY.

Management highlighted that aggressive dumping persisted in Q2, driven by a lack of domestic demand in China and export markets where China typically supplies rubber chemicals.

Aggressive pricing negatively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter, leading to lower realizations.

Demand from the latex industry still remains subdued with the industry operating at 50% of peak levels observed in CY21 and part of CY22. There is high competition from Chinese players in this industry as well. Latex volumes, which typically accounted for 30% of Nocil's export volumes, have now decreased to 12-15%.

Optimal capacity utilisation for the expanded capacity is uncertain due to an uncertain global macro environment. Due to the underperformance in H1 and bleak outlook in the near to medium term, we cut our FY24 Ebitda estimate by 8% and revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax estimate by 5%/ 13%/ 10% for FY25.

The stock has underperformed since our initiation and with earnings likely to be weaker going ahead, we downgrade the stock to 'Neutral'. We have also cut our target multiple from 25 times to 20 times.

The stock is trading at ~21 times FY25E earning per share of Rs 10.2 and ~13 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. Our target price is at Rs 205.