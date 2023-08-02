Nocil Q1 Results Review - Export Volume Concerns Persist Amid Chinese Dumping: Motilal Oswal
Despite the global market slowdown, Nocil has achieved remarkable growth, five times the global market growth.
Motilal Oswal Report
Nocil Ltd.'s Ebitda/kg stood at Rs 40.4 in Q1 FY24, up 13% QoQ, in line with our estimate. However, sales volumes declined 2% QoQ to 13.5 tmt due to lower export volumes caused by inventory destocking and recessionary pressures. Realisation was up 3% QoQ at Rs 295/kg but down 12% YoY.
A decline in latex volumes was partly offset by increased offtake from tyre companies. Latex, which constitutes 10-15% of Nocil's total export volumes, fell 56% YoY in Q1 FY24. European tyre manufacturers are also experiencing demand challenges. The management anticipates Q2 volumes to be comparable to those in Q1 FY24.
Chinese players are selling rubber chemicals at lower prices due to weak domestic demand, creating tough competition for Nocil. However, the management foresees pricing normalisation in H2 FY24 when China's domestic demand is expected to recover.
Optimal capacity utilisation for the expanded capacity is uncertain and may extend beyond FY24 due to an uncertain global macro environment, delaying full utilisation, as expected, by September 2023.
As a result, we reduce our revenue, Ebitda, and earnings per share estimates for FY24 by 7%, 6%, and 5% respectively. However, our FY25 estimates remain largely unchanged, with Ebitda/kg at Rs 45.5 for FY24E and Rs 49 for FY25E.
The stock is valued at 17 times FY25E EPS (Rs 13.2) and 10 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Return ratios are expected to remain stable at 10-13% in FY24-25. We maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 265.
