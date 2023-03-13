Nocil - On The Road To Recovery After Two Quarters Of Downturn: Motilal Oswal

Nocil Ltd. is the largest manufacturer of rubber chemicals in India, with a domestic/global market share of ~40%/~5%, respectively.

Having a rich experience of over four decades, it is a one-stop shop and a dependable supplier of rubber chemicals. The company provides a range of 20 plus products. It is part of the Arvind Mafatlal group, with Mr. Hrishikesh A. Mafatlal serving as the Executive Chairman and a Promoter Director of the company.

We visited the Dahej plant last week. Below are the key highlights from the same.