Nocil - Management Confident Of Better Performance Ahead: Motilal Oswal

The mgmt guided for debottlenecking in its existing units by Aug/Sep 2023, even as it evaluates its plans for the next 3-5 years.
We hosted Nocil Ltd. for a non-deal roadshow in Chennai on December 13, 2022.
Nocil is the largest manufacturer of rubber chemicals in India, with a domestic/global market share of ~40%/~5%, respectively. Having a rich experience of over four decades, it is a one-stop shop and a dependable supplier of rubber chemicals.
The company provides a range of 20 plus products. Nocil has two manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 110 thousand tonnes per annum currently, one at Dahej and the other at Navi Mumbai. It is part of the Arvind Mafatlal group, with Mr. Hrishikesh A. Mafatlal serving as the Executive Chairman and a Promoter Director of the company.
Currently, specialised products constitute 25% of its total revenue with limited room for expansion (industry standard is less than 10%).
Despite a marginal 2% decline in growth in global rubber consumption in CY22 year-to-date versus CY21, due to the current global slowdown, Nocil has been able to maintain its market share during the period.
