NMDC - Volume-Led Upgrades Likely: ICICI Securities
Sales volume trajectory moves beyond 40 mtpa; RoE improvement and volume growth might result in upgrades.
ICICI Securities Report
We upgrade NMDC Ltd. to 'Buy' from 'Add' as:
Sales volume in FY24E may breach the 32-40 million tonne range;
long-term volume visibility is clearer as the roadmap for 100 million tonnes per annum by FY30, though aspirational, is being worked on;
commercial mining in Odisha is progressively getting undermined, resulting in more opportunity; and
Return on equity may improve further from the current level of 22% as mining business takes the centre stage and steel plant is demerged.
Taking cognisance of the sales volume until August 2023 and favorable price outlook, we raise our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 22%/38%, respectively. Furthermore, we raise enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to 5.5 times (earlier five times) in view of robust volume trajectory in future. Our revised target price works out to Rs 180 (earlier Rs 130).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
