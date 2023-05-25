NMDC Q4 Results Review - Beat On Revenue And EBITDA: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Volume momentum to continue, temporary headwinds in pricing
Revenue stood at INR58.5b, down 13% YoY, but 12% above our estimate of INR52.4b. Blended ASP for the quarter stood at INR4,715/t, down 14% YoY and was INR395/t above our estimate of INR4,320/t.
EBITDA stood at INR21.6b (down 25% YoY), 33% above our estimate of INR16.3b. NMDC posted better performance, on the back of lower input cost, better realizations, and higher volumes.
APAT was down 29% YoY and stood at INR15.8b, but 24% above our estimate of INR12.7b.
Exceptional income of INR12.3b includes a) receipt of INR9.6b from Monitoring Committee - toward 10% of the amount withheld for the period 01/01/19 to 31/03/22 and b) INR2.8b profit on Strategic disinvestment of NINL.
In 4QFY23, NMDC has recorded its best ever quarterly production at 14.1t, up 2% YoY. Production from Chhattisgarh mines was down 1% YoY at 10.3mt and production from Karnataka mines stood at 3.8mt (up 10% YoY).
NMDC posted the highest quarterly sales volume at 12.4mt (up 1% YoY). Sales from Chhattisgarh mines were down 4% YoY at 8.2mt, which was compensated by higher sales from Karnataka mines, which stood around 3.9mt.
FY23 Sales/EBITDA/APAT stood at INR177b / INR61b / INR48b, down 32%/53%/51%. Production for FY23 crossed 40mt mark for the second consecutive year and production stood at 40.8mt (down 3% YoY) and sales stood at 38.3mt (down 5% YoY).
Despite facing the highest rainfall in the Bailadila region, NMDC achieved a production 40.8mt.
The Board declared a final dividend of INR2.85, taking the total dividend to INR6.6 for FY23.
