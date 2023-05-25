NMDC Q4 Results Review — Aiming For Volume Growth: ICICI Securities
NMDC Q4 Results Review - Aiming For Volume Growth: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
NMDC’s Q4FY23 EBITDA was in line with our estimates, and 7% ahead of street estimates. Key highlights: 1) Best-ever production and sales volume; 2) Chhattisgarh segment comprised 68% of total sales volume (Q4FY22: 69%; Q3FY23: 70%); 3) EBITDA margin rebounded QoQ to 37%; 4) FY23 end net cash stands at Rs66.3bn; 5) exceptional income of Rs12.4bn in FY23 aided EPS to Rs18.9/share and 6) Board has recommended second interim dividend of Rs2.85/share, taking the total FY23 dividend to Rs6.6/share.
Going ahead, despite price headwinds, we see the company focusing on adding volumes. While we consider the target of 46-50mnte production volume in FY24 as daunting, we believe NMDC is likely to gain from overall steel production growth in the country, expected at 6-7% in FY24E. We introduce FY25 estimates at this stage and roll-over the valuation to FY25E. Our revised TP works out to Rs118 (earlier Rs130) on an unchanged 5x FY25E EBITDA. Maintain ADD.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Disclaimer
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.