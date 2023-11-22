NMDC Q2 Results Review - Volume-Led Growth In Sight: ICICI Securities
NMDC’s H1 FY24 capex is up 40% YoY, at Rs 8.3 billion, in-line with NMDC’s Rs 16-18 billion FY24 guidance.
ICICI Securities Report
National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance fell short of our/consensus estimates due to lower-than-expected realisation.
Key points:
Blended realisation was down 14.7% QoQ (up 6.3% YoY).
Sales volume, at 9.6 million tonne, rose 13.5% YoY.
Cash and equivalents, at Rs 138.6 billion, was aided by unlocking of receivables.
Capex has picked up.
Going ahead, in addition to higher sales volume. we expect NMDC to gain from potentially better prices in the near term as domestic iron ore price is at a steep discount to the global prices.
Taking cognizance of higher-than-expected cash, we raise our target price to Rs 190 (earlier Rs 180) on an unchanged 5.5 times FY25E Ebitda. That said, the upside has reduced to 12.3% owing to the recent uptick in stock price. Hence, we downgrade NMDC to 'Add' (earlier 'Buy').
Key risks:
Lower than expected sales volumes and sharp correction in iron ore prices are the key downside risks to our call. Besides, any adverse change in royalty structure might hit the profitability of the company.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
