NMDC Q2 Results Review - Volume Growth To Continue; Prices Should Follow: Prabhudas Lilladher

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 Ebitda declined 40% QoQ to Rs 11.9 billion (up 39% YoY) on higher than expected decline in realization as pricing cuts were front loaded during monsoon quarter. Going forward we expect NMDC to take price hikes while 15% plus volume growth should continue in H2. We maintain our 46/50 million tonne volume estimates while raise FY25E iron ore realisation from Rs 4,350/ tonne to Rs 4,512/ tonne as management. is confident of raising prices in the current month.

Management is also confident of receiving final clearance on Kumaraswamy EC extension by 2.28 mt in next few days which can lead to 47-49 million tonne iron ore production in FY24E.