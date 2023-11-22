NMDC Q2 Results Review - Volume Growth To Continue; Prices Should Follow: Prabhudas Lilladher
Higher than expected decline in realisation.
BQ Blue’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BloombergQuint’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 Ebitda declined 40% QoQ to Rs 11.9 billion (up 39% YoY) on higher than expected decline in realization as pricing cuts were front loaded during monsoon quarter. Going forward we expect NMDC to take price hikes while 15% plus volume growth should continue in H2. We maintain our 46/50 million tonne volume estimates while raise FY25E iron ore realisation from Rs 4,350/ tonne to Rs 4,512/ tonne as management. is confident of raising prices in the current month.
Management is also confident of receiving final clearance on Kumaraswamy EC extension by 2.28 mt in next few days which can lead to 47-49 million tonne iron ore production in FY24E.
NMDC is well placed to capitalize on strong volume growth in domestic steel markets over next two years given-
Its increased focus on mining business expected to deliver strong 11% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E to ~53 million tonne iron ore volumes;
Doubling of railway line for evacuation and higher availability of rakes to support iron ore volume growth;
Other high margin minerals to constitute ~10-15% of revenue in next 5 years.
We raise FY25 Ebitda estimates by 9% on expectation of price hikes in H2 as global iron ore prices are hardening, domestic steel demand remains strong and NMDC has not taken effective price hikes since May ’23.
We expect Revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax growth of 12%/15%/14% over FY23-26E. At current market price, stock is trading at 5.5 times /4.2 times enterprise value of FY25E/FY26E Ebitda. Retain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised target price of Rs 176 (earlier Rs 147) valuing at 5 times EV of September- 2025E Ebittda, as we roll forward.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Banking Sector Check - RBI's Regulatory Measures Towards Consumer Credit, Bank Credit To NBFCs: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.