NMDC Q2 Results Review - Prices Bottomed Out; All Set To Enter The Expansion Phase: Yes Securities

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 earnings were above the consensus estimates on the back of strong operational performance. NMDC reported its best ever Q2 and H1 performance in terms of production and sales. With iron ore prices witnessing a major drop over the last few months, the company was still able to sustain its realizations over the Rs 4,000/ tonne mark.

The realisation/ tonne came in at Rs 4,145/ tonne, reporting a major drop from Q1 FY24, where the same was Rs 4,851/ tonne. The company’s Ebitda margins took a hit and fell to 38% and the management seems confident that the price pressures are over and the guided margins of over 40% are easily sustainable.