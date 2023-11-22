NMDC Q2 Results - Performance In line; Capacity Enhancement Capex To Support Volumes Ahead: Motilal Oswal

Ebitda grew 40% YoY to Rs 11.9 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 12.4 billion. Higher volumes and increase in blended ASP led to improved Ebitda. Blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1,244/ tonne, against our estimate of Rs 1,291/ tonne.

Adjusted profit after tax grew 16% YoY at Rs 10.3 billion (in line with our estimate of Rs 10.4 billion). Other income declined YoY and adversely impacted APAT.