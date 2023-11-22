NMDC Q2 Results - Performance In line; Capacity Enhancement Capex To Support Volumes Ahead: Motilal Oswal
On track to exceed 50 million tonne production in FY25.
Motilal Oswal Report
Revenue grew 20% YoY to Rs 40.1 billion in Q2 FY24, in line with our estimate of Rs 40.7 billion. National Mineral Development Corporation recorded the highest-ever Q2 production at 8.9 million tonne (up 25% YoY) and the highest-ever Q2 sales volume at 9.6 million tonne (up 14% YoY). Blended average selling price stood at Rs 4,194/ tonne, up 6% YoY and in line with our estimate of Rs 4,234/ tonne.
Ebitda grew 40% YoY to Rs 11.9 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 12.4 billion. Higher volumes and increase in blended ASP led to improved Ebitda. Blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1,244/ tonne, against our estimate of Rs 1,291/ tonne.
Adjusted profit after tax grew 16% YoY at Rs 10.3 billion (in line with our estimate of Rs 10.4 billion). Other income declined YoY and adversely impacted APAT.
As on date, NMDC has already clocked over 24 million tonne of sales volume and is targeting sales of 47 million tonne to 49 million tonne in FY24E. Production from Chhattisgarh mines was up 30% YoY at 5.5 million tonne and production from Karnataka mines rose 17% YoY at 3.3 million tonne. Sales from Chhattisgarh mines grew 17% YoY to 6.1 million tonne and sales from Karnataka mines rose 8% YoY to 3.5 million tonne.
Prices (Incl. Royalty, District Mineral Foundations and National Mineral Exploration Trust) for fines improved 11% YoY (down 17% QoQ) to Rs 3,757/ tonne and prices for lumps was down 17% YoY and 12% QoQ to Rs 4,839/ tonne.
