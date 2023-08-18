NMDC Q1 Results Review - Strong Performance On Operational Fronts: Yes Securities

NMDC Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 earnings were above the consensus estimates on the back of strong operational performance.

NMDC reported its best ever Q1 performance in terms of production and sales in Q1 FY24. With price volatility affecting much of the early months of the year, the company was able to sustain realizations which grew by Rs 187/tonne QoQ.

The company’s Ebitda margins improved to 42% and the management seems confident that theses margins are sustainable.

NMDC looks to add 10 million tonne of production capacity by the end of this financial year and seems to be on the right path for its 100 mt target by 2030.

During the current financial year, NMDC expects to incur Rs 2,000 crores of capital expenditure, out of which it has already incurred Rs 606 crores till date.

In terms of the operational performance, NMDC reported an iron ore production of 10.70 mt and registered iron ore sales of 10.98 mt recording their highest ever first quarter volumes.

Q1 production volumes reported a rise of 20% YoY whereas the sales volumes for the quarter jumped 41% YoY.

We maintain our rating on NMDC as a 'Buy' as we believe that the rising domestic iron ore demand in India is expected to remain strong and NMDC plays an important role in being the country’s main iron ore supplier.

We value NMDC at four times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at our target price of Rs 141/share.