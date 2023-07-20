NMDC - All Set To Ride The Imminent Demand Wave: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating

India is the second largest steel producer in the world behind China. Iron ore is the most important raw material when it comes to producing steel. NMDC is India’s largest iron ore producer and majorly supplies iron ore domestically and plays a vital role in India’s bid to be a manufacturing hub for the future.

Steel will be at the heart of the Indian manufacturing story as its end use is into construction and infrastructure which is one of the biggest demand centers for the commodity.

NMDC is on an expansion spree of its mines and has a high margin business. The company is fueling its capacity expansion through its internal cash accruals and is almost debt free.

The global iron ore industry has big producers only in Australia and Brazil with NMDC being the fifth largest iron ore producer in the world. Usually, iron ore prices are dictated by these two nations and the demand from China. India being at the center stage of an industry where it has high grade ore, the market and manufacturing capabilities in one region, plays an important role in the future of the steel down the line.

NMDC is rightly poised to capture the demand of iron ore which is expected to rise in the coming years.

Going forward, we believe the company has enough potential to increase its production through capacity expansion. Hence, we expect Ebitda margins to be 37%/39% for FY24E/25E.