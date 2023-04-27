Nippon Life Q4 Results Review - Steady Performance; Regulatory Uncertainty Overhang: ICICI Direct

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. posted a steady quarter with a stable market share. Quarterly average assets under management was at Rs 293200 crore, up 3% YoY and flat QoQ.

Market share was steady at ~7.2%. Revenue declined 2% QoQ at Rs 348 crore; YoY it was up 3% mainly due to steady yields at ~47 basis points. Lower other income led to 3% QoQ decline in profit after tax at Rs 198 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: