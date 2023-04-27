Nippon Life Q4 Results Review - Steady Performance; Regulatory Uncertainty Overhang: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. posted a steady quarter with a stable market share. Quarterly average assets under management was at Rs 293200 crore, up 3% YoY and flat QoQ.
Market share was steady at ~7.2%. Revenue declined 2% QoQ at Rs 348 crore; YoY it was up 3% mainly due to steady yields at ~47 basis points. Lower other income led to 3% QoQ decline in profit after tax at Rs 198 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Better performance is expected to aid a gradual improvement in market share and, thus, AUM growth.
Significant presence in exchange traded fund segment (versus peers) and focus on non-mutual fund business is seen to improve operational capabilities and earnings growth.
Uncertainty on revision in total expense ratio rates, structure to remain an earnings risk. Fresh flows in debt schemes, after tax amendments, needs to be watched.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
