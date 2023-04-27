Nippon Life Q4 Results Review - Discussion Centers Around Tax Rule Changes: Yes Securities

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s revenue from operations at Rs 3,483 million was down/up -1.5% QoQ and 3.1% YoY, lagging the 0.1% QoQ and 3.5% YoY growth in quarterly assets under management.

Share of equity in assets under management (including hybrid funds) at 44% was flat QoQ but up by 244 bps YoY (calculated on rounded off figures).

Share of B-30 in AUM at 19.0% was down/up - 20 bps/180 bps QoQ/YoY.

In overall AUM, the share of direct channel was 54%. Share of mutual fund distributions, banks and NDs within distributed assets was 58%, 22% and 20%, respectively.

Operating profit margin for the quarter, at 60.0%, was down -33 bps QoQ and -156 bps YoY.

While equity schemes’ performance has improved, the equity segment market share remained flattish: Management explained that there is going to be a lag in equity fund performance and equity inflows. Secondly, the company’s focus has been on garnering retail inflows, which are happening in improved fashion via SIPs, where the monthly inflows have risen from about Rs 6.5 billion to about Rs 11 billion per month. Furthermore, for the last two quarters, the net sales numbers have been better for Nippon Life than its outstanding market share, implying market share is on the upward trend.

According to management, debt mutual funds remain a superior product despite tax rule changes: There is flexibility in redemption since there is no penalty for premature withdrawal like in the case of fixed deposits. Also, like for like investment return is currently higher, especially if investments are held for longer. Furthermore, there is a deferment of taxation, which is not the case with fixed deposits, which attract TDS.