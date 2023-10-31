Nippon Life Q2 Results Review - Strong Traction In AUM Growth; Trend Likely To Continue: Axis Securities

Outlook

Long-term prospects of the Indian asset management company industry remain intact given the low penetration levels in India vis-a-vis developed countries and is a play on the financialisation of savings in India. Nippon Life is fastest fastest-growing player in B30 and is expected to maintain this momentum.

The management highlighted that a yield decrease of 2-3 bps can be expected every year for about three-four years, after which it is expected to stabilise.

However, with sustained growth in the retail market share, an increase in the share of the higher-yielding equity mix, and healthy growth in SIP and high net worth individuals inflows, we believe Nippon Life is in a better position to grow.

Moving forward, growing financial awareness, differentiated and transparent product suites and innovative digital strategies are expected to drive the growth.