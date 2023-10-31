Nippon Life Q2 Results Review - Strong Traction In AUM Growth; Trend Likely To Continue: Axis Securities
SIP inflows continue to remain strong as well as sticky, wherein 64% of SIP AUM have continued for five years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s AUM growth reported strong growth at 23/12% YoY/QoQ. Yield contracted by 1.2 basis points YoY. With healthy growth in AUM, revenue grew by 20/12% YoY/QoQ.
Operating expenses increased by 13.1/2.9% YoY/QoQ mainly due to a spike in other operating expenses. Increase in discretionary spends for IT, AI and marketing resulted in an uptick in other operating expenses.
Operating profit reported healthy growth of 24.7/19.2% YoY/QoQ. Operating profit margin improved to 60.7% versus 57.2% in Q1 FY24. Profit after tax reported a growth of 18.5/3.8% YoY.
Outlook
Long-term prospects of the Indian asset management company industry remain intact given the low penetration levels in India vis-a-vis developed countries and is a play on the financialisation of savings in India. Nippon Life is fastest fastest-growing player in B30 and is expected to maintain this momentum.
The management highlighted that a yield decrease of 2-3 bps can be expected every year for about three-four years, after which it is expected to stabilise.
However, with sustained growth in the retail market share, an increase in the share of the higher-yielding equity mix, and healthy growth in SIP and high net worth individuals inflows, we believe Nippon Life is in a better position to grow.
Moving forward, growing financial awareness, differentiated and transparent product suites and innovative digital strategies are expected to drive the growth.
Valuation and recommendation
Nippon Life is currently trading at ~19.6 times FY25E earnings per share. With the present robust revival in AUM growth and increasing market share we have revised our AUM and revenue growth estimates upwards and maintained our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 430 (23 times FY25E EPS), implying an upside of 16% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Slow growth in AUM and pressure on yields would impact our top-line estimates.
Ongoing global uncertainties, foreign institutional investor outflow and a weak INR/USD outlook may impact some growth momentum and lead to some volatility.
The asset management industry is strongly regulated and regulatory uncertainty would impact our estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
