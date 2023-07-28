Nippon Life India Q1 Results Review - Revival In AUM Growth; Yield Declined Sequentially: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s assets under management growth reported strong growth at 12.2/7% YoY/QoQ. Yield contracted by 2.4 basis points sequentially and remained flat YoY. With healthy growth in AUM, revenue grew by 12/1.7% YoY/QoQ.

Other income grew by 194.5% QoQ. Operating expenses increased by 10.7/8.8% YoY/QoQ mainly due to a spike in other operating expenses.

Inflationary cost adjustment and an increase in discretionary spends for marketing expenses resulted in an uptick in other operating expenses.  Operating profit reported healthy growth of 13.1% YoY remained muted YoY and declined by 3.1% sequentially QoQ. Operating profit margin improved to 57.2% versus 56.6% in Q1 FY23.

Profit after tax reported growth of 105.9% YoY but declined by 19% QoQ.