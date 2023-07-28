Nippon Life India Q1 Results Review - Revival In AUM Growth; Yield Declined Sequentially: Axis Securities
Healthy improvement in market share expected to persist.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s assets under management growth reported strong growth at 12.2/7% YoY/QoQ. Yield contracted by 2.4 basis points sequentially and remained flat YoY. With healthy growth in AUM, revenue grew by 12/1.7% YoY/QoQ.
Other income grew by 194.5% QoQ. Operating expenses increased by 10.7/8.8% YoY/QoQ mainly due to a spike in other operating expenses.
Inflationary cost adjustment and an increase in discretionary spends for marketing expenses resulted in an uptick in other operating expenses. Operating profit reported healthy growth of 13.1% YoY remained muted YoY and declined by 3.1% sequentially QoQ. Operating profit margin improved to 57.2% versus 56.6% in Q1 FY23.
Profit after tax reported growth of 105.9% YoY but declined by 19% QoQ.
Outlook
Long-term prospects of the Indian asset management company industry remain intact given the low penetration levels in India vis-a-vis developed countries and is a play on the financialisation of savings in India. Key to long-term profitability will be execution and building scale and the Nippon Life is focused on the same.
Yield declined by 2.4 bps QoQ and management highlighted that a yield decrease of 3-4 bps can be expected every year due to an increase in time, old money getting replaced by new money and a change in the AUM mix.
However, with sustained growth in the retail market share, an increase in the share of the higher-yielding equity mix, and healthy growth in systematic investment plan and high net-worth individual inflows, we believe NAM is in a better position to grow.
Moving forward, growing financial awareness, differentiated and transparent product suites and innovative digital strategies are expected to drive the growth.
Valuation and recommendation
Nippon Life is currently trading at ~19 times FY25E earnings per share. With the present revival in AUM growth we have revised our AUM and revenue growth estimates upward and maintained our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 360 (22 times FY25E EPS), implying an upside of 14% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
