Nilkamal Q3 Results Review - Positive Demand In B2B Business: IDBI Capital
Nilkamal reported net profit of Rs 332 million, declined by 0.9% over Q3 FY22.
IDBI Capital Report
Nilkamal Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result was broadly in-line with our estimates on all key parameters.
The quarter witnessed continued positive demand in business-to-business which enabled the company to register higher sales while the furniture business experienced challenges in terms of subdued consumer demand which the management expects to be a temporary phenomenon.
Net sales was marginally down by 0.3% YoY to Rs 7,543 million, while Ebitda came at Rs 764 million, higher by 3.1% YoY.
Nilkamal's increasing focus on institutional business and ramping up of manufacturing operations shall help the company to achieve the growth trajectory.
