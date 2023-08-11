NIIT Learning Systems Q1 - Results Miss; Guidance Cut Down On Weak Consumption Of Training: Dolat Capital
Aggressive investment strategy intact to drive long-term growth.
Dolat Capital Report
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. reported revenue de-growth of 1% QoQ (our estimate: +2.3%) at Rs 3,823 million, mainly due to compression in customer spends led by macro uncertainties.
Ebitda margin declined to 22.3% down 23 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 23%), primarily due to investments in ramping new contracts and sustained employee additions.
Guidance curtailed with management now expecting constant currency revenue growth of Mid-to High teen’s (earlier 20%), while maintained 20% plus Ebitda margins for FY24.
Factoring in revised outlook, we have arrived at FY24/FY25E earnings per share at Rs 18.1/Rs. 21.4 for NIIT MTS and assign 'Buy' rating on the stock with target price of Rs 430 valued at 20 times FY25E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
