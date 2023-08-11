NIIT Learning Systems Q1 - Results Miss; Guidance Cut Down On Weak Consumption Of Training: Dolat Capital

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. reported revenue de-growth of 1% QoQ (our estimate: +2.3%) at Rs 3,823 million, mainly due to compression in customer spends led by macro uncertainties.

Ebitda margin declined to 22.3% down 23 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 23%), primarily due to investments in ramping new contracts and sustained employee additions.

Guidance curtailed with management now expecting constant currency revenue growth of Mid-to High teen’s (earlier 20%), while maintained 20% plus Ebitda margins for FY24.

Factoring in revised outlook, we have arrived at FY24/FY25E earnings per share at Rs 18.1/Rs. 21.4 for NIIT MTS and assign 'Buy' rating on the stock with target price of Rs 430 valued at 20 times FY25E EPS.