Nifty50 Index Enters Value-Creation Zone After A Decade: ICICI Securities
High frequency data indicates demand is robust and being largely driven by rising ‘investment rate’.
ICICI Securities Report
Return on equity of Nifty50 index is rising above the 15% mark after a decade and we expect it to expand to ~17% by FY25E, thereby clearly entering the value-creation zone, driven by improving demand environment for capital-intensive and cyclical stocks like Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., ACC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd.
Price/book ratio of Nifty50 index is at the long-term average mark of ~three times and a rising RoE is likely to boost it driven by the aforementioned stocks.
A similar trajectory was observed between 2002-07 when cyclical recovery in the economy driven by the capex cycle boosted RoE to more than 25% and P/B more than five times.
Currently, as capacity utilisation is moving above the 76% mark, we believe the benefits of operating leverage have started to creep in, although corporate re-leveraging cycle is yet to begin. High-frequency indicators corroborate rising utilisation levels.
