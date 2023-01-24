NHPC - Upcoming Hydro, Solar Projects Provide Long-Term Earning Visibility: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
NHPC is available at an attractive dividend yield of 4.3%.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
NHPC Ltd. is the largest hydropower company in the country and a Mini-Ratna Category-I public sector undertaking. It is involved across the entire chain of hydro power project development – from concept to commissioning. It has an established track record, in-house engineering capabilities and has exhibited strong operational performance over the years.
As of FY22, it has a presence across 13 states contributing to 15% of the total installed hydro-electric capacity in India on a consolidated basis having 24 operational projects with an installed capacity of 7071 mega watt (6971 MW Hydro and 100 MW renewable energy).
During FY22, NHPC power stations recorded highest power annual plant availability factor of 88.19% and second highest ever annual generation of 24,855 million units. Favorable hydrology of rivers on which most of its projects are located, has helped the company maintain a healthy track record of power generation.
