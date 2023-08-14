Nexus Select Trust Q1 Results Review - Consumption Surges Across Assets: ICICI Securities
Strong net operating income compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over FY23-26E.
ICICI Securities Report
Nexus Select real estate investment trust clocked 18% like-to-like consumption growth across its urban consumption centres (malls) in Q1 FY24 with footfalls up 10% YoY and balance growth from high spend per customer.
We expect Nexus’ net operating income compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over FY23-26E to Rs 18.8 billion on expected ramp-up in occupancies in existing assets, annual rental escalations and mark-up of leases that are expiring.
Retain 'Buy' with March-24E discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 135/share (earlier Rs 126) assuming lower cap rate of 7% (earlier 7.5%) given strong consumption growth.
At current market price, we expect net distributable cash flow distribution yield of 6.5% in FY24E, 7.0% in FY25E and 7.5% in FY26E.
We expect ~65-70% of distribution to be in the form of dividends/principal repayments that are tax free.
Key risk: Slowdown in consumption / fall in occupancies and rentals.
