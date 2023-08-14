BQPrimeResearch ReportsNexus Select Trust Q1 Results Review - Consumption Surges Across Assets: ICICI Securities
Nexus Select Trust Q1 Results Review - Consumption Surges Across Assets: ICICI Securities

Strong net operating income compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over FY23-26E.

14 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST
BQPrime
People shopping inside a mall. (Source: pxhere)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Nexus Select real estate investment trust clocked 18% like-to-like consumption growth across its urban consumption centres (malls) in Q1 FY24 with footfalls up 10% YoY and balance growth from high spend per customer.

We expect Nexus’ net operating income compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over FY23-26E to Rs 18.8 billion on expected ramp-up in occupancies in existing assets, annual rental escalations and mark-up of leases that are expiring.

Retain 'Buy' with March-24E discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 135/share (earlier Rs 126) assuming lower cap rate of 7% (earlier 7.5%) given strong consumption growth.

At current market price, we expect net distributable cash flow distribution yield of 6.5% in FY24E, 7.0% in FY25E and 7.5% in FY26E.

We expect ~65-70% of distribution to be in the form of dividends/principal repayments that are tax free.

Key risk: Slowdown in consumption / fall in occupancies and rentals.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Nexus Trust Q1FY24 Results Review.pdf
