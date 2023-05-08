Nexus Select Trust IPO - First RIET In Indian Retail Consumption Space: Geojit

Nexus Select Trust is the owner of India’s leading consumption centre platform, comprising 17 Grade-A best-in-class urban consumption centres with a total leasable area of 9.2 million square feet spread across 14 leading cities in India such as Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The Nexus Select Trust’s portfolio is highly stabilised, with a committed occupancy of 96.2% and 5.7-year weighted average lease expiry as of December 31, 2022. Their portfolio has a tenant base of 1,044 domestic and international brands with 2,893 stores as of nine months-FY23.

Consumption accounted for ~60% of India’s gross domestic product in FY22 and has grown at 10% compound annaul growth rate between CY14-21, led by strong tailwinds like young population, growing middle class, and rapid urbanisation.

As one of the leading consumption centre platform in India (by completed area), Nexus Select Trust’s portfolio is well-positioned to capitalise on strong consumption growth, powered by marquee tenant base and consumer outreach initiatives.

Over the last four years, Nexus Select Trust has leased 4.2 msf with addition of 408 new brands, achieved an average re-leasing spread of 19.2% on ~ 2.9 msf.

The loan to value is expected to reduce ~20% as a part of the net IPO proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction. This provides flexible headroom for future acquisitions. Nexus Select Trust has acquired 17 malls in the last seven years and aims to double acquisitions going forward.

The current offering appears to be reasonable at a net asset value of Rs 18,310 crore (as of December 31, 2022) with a current dividend yield of ~8%, which is higher than fixed deposits and G-sec.