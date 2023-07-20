Newgen Q1 Result Review - Strong Quarter Symbolises The Theme Of Digitalisation Of EM Banks: ICICI Securities
Growth was strong across all markets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,517 million, up 33.9% YoY (our estimate: 21.8%) in Q1 FY24. Strong revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter was driven by high growth in license revenue (up 184.6% YoY) and annuity revenue (up 26.3% YoY).
Growth was strong across all markets - India grew 24.5% YoY, Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 38.4% YoY, Asia Pacific grew 45.7% YoY and U.S. grew 35.8% YoY.
Ebitda margin came in at 12.8%, +251 basis points YoY (our estimate: 7%) driven by higher gross margin (+448 bps YoY) led by higher mix of license and annuity sales.
Profit after tax at Rs 302 million grew 57.2% YoY.
Newgen management is witnessing strong demand, especially in banking and insurance verticals.
In banking, trade finance solution is seeing good traction. Management has maintained ~20-25% YoY revenue growth and 20-22% Ebitda margin guidance for FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Newgen Software Q1 Result Review - Strong Tailwind From License, Emerging Markets: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.