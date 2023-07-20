Newgen Q1 Result Review - Strong Quarter Symbolises The Theme Of Digitalisation Of EM Banks: ICICI Securities

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,517 million, up 33.9% YoY (our estimate: 21.8%) in Q1 FY24. Strong revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter was driven by high growth in license revenue (up 184.6% YoY) and annuity revenue (up 26.3% YoY).

Growth was strong across all markets - India grew 24.5% YoY, Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 38.4% YoY, Asia Pacific grew 45.7% YoY and U.S. grew 35.8% YoY.

Ebitda margin came in at 12.8%, +251 basis points YoY (our estimate: 7%) driven by higher gross margin (+448 bps YoY) led by higher mix of license and annuity sales.

Profit after tax at Rs 302 million grew 57.2% YoY.

Newgen management is witnessing strong demand, especially in banking and insurance verticals.

In banking, trade finance solution is seeing good traction. Management has maintained ~20-25% YoY revenue growth and 20-22% Ebitda margin guidance for FY24.