Newgen - Large Exposure To Digitalisation Of EM Banks Providing Strong Growth Visibility: ICICI Securities

We re-initiate coverage on Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and 12-month target price of Rs 797, implying 19% potential upside.

Newgen, with annual revenue of $121 million in FY23, is a software product company with most of its revenue derived from low code business process automation, enterprise content management and customer communication management.

These three core products help digitise any content-driven process – such as account opening, loan origination, claims management, inward or outward remittances in trade finance or bank guarantees, etc.

India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific together account for 75% of Newgen’s annual revenue as FY23, almost same as the banking, finanical services and insurance vertical.