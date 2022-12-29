New Year Top Picks - Nine Stocks For 2023 Recommended By ICICI Direct

India fared well both relatively and in absolute terms with respect to economic and stock market performance. Going ahead, we believe H1 CY23 may turn out to be volatile as investors around the globe would seek answers to key puzzles such as:

How fast interest rate hikes come to a halt globally, damage to economic growth, more so in developed economies, lag effect of a rise in interest rates on demand cycle and corporate earnings per share in India, etc.

However, we believe such volatility will throw up attractive opportunities in domestic oriented sectors like banks, capital goods, infrastructure, logistics, which will continue to be the beneficiaries of massive capex spend by the government/private sector and recovery in margins/profitability.

Apart from these, domestic sectors like retail, real estate, auto ancillaries (domestic focused) will also provide good opportunities for the medium to long term.