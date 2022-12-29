New Year Top Picks - Nine Stocks For 2023 Recommended By Axis Securities

The market underwent heightened volatility during June 2022. This coupled with weaker global cues driven by higher inflation print in the U.S. resulted in a notable sell-off in the equity markets across the world. Led by the weaker global development, the Indian market, too, was confronted by the global headwinds and our benchmark index Nifty 50 dropped to the level of 15,294 on June 17, 2022.

However, the Indian market showcased commendable resilience since then and the benchmark recovered 18% from the June-22 bottom. Over the same period, the broader market midcap and small cap indices also recovered by 21% and 19% respectively.

Moreover, Nifty50 touched an all-time high level of 18758 on Nov, 30, 2022, led by the revival of the foreign institutional investor flows in the Indian equity market during the month.

India now stands tall as the fifth largest market in the world with a $3.5 trillion market cap. Only the U.S., China, Japan, and Hong Kong market are currently ahead of India.