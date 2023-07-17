Netweb Technologies IPO - The Leading Player In High-End Computing Solutions: Geojit

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. launched its initial public offering today.

At the upper price band of Rs 500, Netweb Technologies is available at a price/earning of 59.7 times (FY23), which appears reasonably priced compared to peers.

With effective management, consistent growth, an expanding product portfolio, geographic footprints and digital India initiative by the Government, Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to capitalise on the Indian IT industry's growth. Therefore, we assign a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue on a short to medium-term basis.