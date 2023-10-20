Nestle Q3 Results Review - Maximising The Margin Gains With Strong All-Around Performance: ICICI Securities

Nestle India Ltd.’s revenue growth of 10% YoY is healthy and ~21-22% YoY growth in Ebitda/profit after tax is even stronger, driven by price retention benefits given stability in the raw material price (especially milk).

Revenue growth was strong across key segments driven by-

deeper penetration in RURBAN (lower-tier towns and villages, a portfolio which is better insulated to market slowdown and creation of product-level excitement through aggressive new launches.

Positively, revenue growth in milk product and nutrition remained ahead of the portfolio.

Expected stability in the milk prices during the winter (in Q4) is positive (margin accretive).

We believe Nestle may continue to outperform its peers on revenue growth driven by organic investments towards category creation and aggressive distribution expansion (discounted cash flow accretive). Maintain 'Add'.