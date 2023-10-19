Nestle Q3 Results Review - Long Term Outlook Positive: Prabhudas Lilladher

We believe most of the gains from soft raw material has been derived and incremental margin expansion will come at a tepid pace as shortfall in production is likely to keep prices of edible oils, coffee, sugar, spices and wheat firm in the near to medium term.

We expect volume growth to improve as Maggi low unit packs price revision has mostly come in the base and Q4 will also get a boost from late Diwali. Long term growth drivers look intact given significant capex plans of the company.

We factor in Ebida margin expansion of 40 basis points beyond CY23 (23.6% with 140 bps improvement). We introduce CY25 earnings estimate with 12.2% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over CY23-25.

We expect steady returns despite rich valuations of 58.8 times September-25 EPS. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.