Nestle Q3 Results Review - Ebitda Margin Surprises; Sales Outlook Healthy: Nirmal Bang

Strong growth was seen in the confectionery segment, led by KitKat and supported by MUNCH.

21 Oct 2023, 5:04 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nestle India Ltd.'s range of products. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

While Nestle India Ltd.'s Q3 CY23 reported sales came in-line with expectations, the highest gross margin in the last seven quarters and the highest Ebitda margin in the last eight quarters led to mid single-digit beat in Ebitda and profit before tax. While the management has expressed caution on material costs, led by uneven rains and rain deficit, outlook on topline remains good in our view

There is no material change in our earning per share estimates for CY23E, CY24E and CY25E.

We remain constructive about the packaged food growth opportunity in India and Nestle (along with Britannia Industries Ltd.) has been at the forefront in driving growth for the past decade. Return on capital employed are also best-of-breed.

Nevertheless, expensive valuation of ~59 times led us to maintain 'Accumulate' rating on the stock.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Nestle India Q3 CY23 Result Review.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

