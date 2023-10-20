Nestle Q3 Results Review - Domestic Sales Growth Momentum Continues: Motilal Oswal
The e-commerce channel continued to deliver robust growth, contributing to 6.1% of Q3 CY23 sales.
Motilal Oswal Report
Nestle India Ltd. reported Q3 CY23 results that are broadly in line with expectations. Net sales grew 9.5% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in domestic sales. However, export sales declined by 9.6% YoY.
Gross profit margin expanded 380 basis points YoY to Rs 56.5% (our estimate 55.6%). Management pointed out that the costs of maize, sugar, oilseeds, and spices were adversely impacted by uneven rain, leading to volatility in these commodities.
Additionally, there is a global supply deficit causing fluctuations in coffee prices. While milk prices remained stable, wheat and Robusta crops may have been affected by adverse weather conditions. The e-commerce channel continued to deliver robust growth, contributing to 6.1% of Q3 CY23 sales.
Nestle India's board approves the share split in the ratio of 1:10. We value the stock at 65 times March-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 23,900. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on fair valuations.
