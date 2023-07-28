Nestle Q2 Results Review - Sustained Growth Momentum With Margin Recovery: Systematix
Softness in raw material prices to support the margin expansion.
Systematix Research Report
Nestle India Ltd.'s earnings marginally missed our estimates with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 15%/26%/36%.
However, reported growth was broad-based with all segments reporting double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, with volume growth sustaining at ~6% as per our estimate with the rest contributed by pricing and mix.
Domestic sales grew 14.6% YoY led by strong growth in core brands, targeted brand spends and traction in alternate channels like out of home, e-commerce and rurban expansion.
Gross margins improved 80 basis points with some moderation in raw material prices and continued premiumisation while Ebitda margins improved 200 bps with strong cost controls.
The core brands seem to be responding well to the marketing and distribution initiatives of the company and strong execution is visible on the out of home and rurban initiatives.
The innovation pipeline continued to churn out new launches (three in the quarter) and Nestle’s 10th factory in India in Odisha was announced.
We expect Nestle’s continued dominance in its core categories, diversified portfolio of mainly essential products and aggressive innovation initiatives to drive penetration-led growth.
The company's low rural salience (~20%), category tailwinds and low penetration levels, lesser competitive intensity and global parent support are factors we believe will likely help drive continued outperformance.
Margins have already started recovering and new launches in categories like nutritional supplements, pet care, canned beverages and breakfast cereals should add new growth avenues.
We have built in revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14%/23% over CY22-24E for the company, and value Nestle at a price/earning of 65 times (in line with its five-year average) to our March 2025 earnings to arrive a target price of Rs 25,000 (Rs 23,256 earlier).
We maintain our 'Buy' rating, and expect the stock to outperform large fast moving consumer goods peers on both growth and margin fronts.
