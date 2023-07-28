Nestle Q2 Results Review - Sustained Growth Momentum With Margin Recovery: Systematix

Nestle India Ltd.'s earnings marginally missed our estimates with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 15%/26%/36%.

However, reported growth was broad-based with all segments reporting double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, with volume growth sustaining at ~6% as per our estimate with the rest contributed by pricing and mix.

Domestic sales grew 14.6% YoY led by strong growth in core brands, targeted brand spends and traction in alternate channels like out of home, e-commerce and rurban expansion.

Gross margins improved 80 basis points with some moderation in raw material prices and continued premiumisation while Ebitda margins improved 200 bps with strong cost controls.

The core brands seem to be responding well to the marketing and distribution initiatives of the company and strong execution is visible on the out of home and rurban initiatives.

The innovation pipeline continued to churn out new launches (three in the quarter) and Nestle’s 10th factory in India in Odisha was announced.