Nestle Q2 Results Review - Inline; Commodity Environment Also Looking Better Now: Yes Securities

Nestle India Ltd.’s Q2 CY23 topline growth at 15.4% continues to be at a healthy rate but was 2.3% lower than our expectation. Nestle has seen consecutive fifth quarter of double-digit growth across all product groups.

Key brands continued to perform well, led by KitKat, Nescafe and Maggi among others.

Domestic revenue growth came in at 14.9% on the back of prudent pricing, supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support but the revenue growth momentum went down a tad in Q2 CY23 from Q1 CY23 levels (five-year compound annual growth rate of ~12% versus ~12.5% seen in Q1 CY23).

After taking a minor hit in gross margins in the previous quarter, Nestle has seen 100 basis points QoQ improvement (+90 bps YoY) in Q2 CY23.

Apart from Robusta coffee bean, commentary on rest of the commodities gives confidence that the gross margin trajectory will remain on upward trend in the near term.

Economies of scale, implementation of procurement strategies and accelerated SHARK savings programme are playing a key role in supporting operating performance in near term.

There are minor changes to our CY23E/CY24E earnings per share.

We maintain our 'Neutral' rating with a revised target price of Rs 22,380 (Rs 21,765 earlier), valuing on ~60 times March-25E EPS (three year/five year average forward multiple ~69 times/66 times).

The stock currently trades at 69 times/62 times CY23E/CY24E EPS and leaves little room for error on execution.