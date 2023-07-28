Nestle Q2 Results Review - Good, Ingredients To Be Great Exist: ICICI Securities

Nestle India Ltd.’s revenue growth of 15% YoY in Q2 CY23 was largely in line with our estimates. Double-digit growth across segments for fifth consecutive quarter was driven by-

deeper distribution expansion in lower-tier towns and villages, strong performance in mega and metro cities, and a portfolio which is better insulated to overall market slowdown.

Further, acceleration of innovation engine should help in maintaining the growth trajectory.

Gross margins were up 80 basis points QoQ as prices of most of the raw materials were stable, and we expect correction in milk prices to provide higher resources for ad-spends and innovations to drive growth.

We continue to like Nestle’s incremental focus to drive RURBAN growth. In our opinion, Nestle is likely to witness industry-leading sales driven growth as they have plans to aggressively expand their distribution. Maintain 'Add'.